Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 9,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.47 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

