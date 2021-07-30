Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VMSI stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,951. Vita Mobile Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Vita Mobile Systems

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

