Vistra Corp. (VST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

