Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.78. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

