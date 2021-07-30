Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.22. 1,787,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,608. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

