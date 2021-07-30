Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 76.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

