Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.