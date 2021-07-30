Virtu Financial LLC Sells 26,555 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,555 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.