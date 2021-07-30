Virtu Financial LLC Raises Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after buying an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after buying an additional 307,314 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 103.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $862.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

