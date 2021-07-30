Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,800,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 190,684 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

ETRN opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

