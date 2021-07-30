Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $55.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.