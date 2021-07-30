Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.75. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.05.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.