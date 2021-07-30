Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

