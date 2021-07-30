Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

