Vir Biotechnology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,834 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,549% compared to the typical volume of 107 put options.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,326. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
