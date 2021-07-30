Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $476.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

