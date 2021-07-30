Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. 24,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $87.46 and a one year high of $146.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

