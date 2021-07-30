Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. 21,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,238. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $130.49 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

