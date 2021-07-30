Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.