Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 208,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,348. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

