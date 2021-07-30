Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $19.85 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Allegion worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,047. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

