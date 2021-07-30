Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

