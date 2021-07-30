Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 514,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,964,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 409,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

