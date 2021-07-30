VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CSB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $66.43.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.