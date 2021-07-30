Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Up 1.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 18.35 and last traded at 18.32. Approximately 82,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 257,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

