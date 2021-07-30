Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov Sells 1,282 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VICR stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

