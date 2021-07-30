VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.870 EPS.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.99 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

