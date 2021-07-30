Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $941.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.77.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.