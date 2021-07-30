Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 10.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 3,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 565,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

