Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.180 EPS.

VRT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 60,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,289. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.