Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $303,582.94.

Shares of ASAQ stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.