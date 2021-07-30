Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,361 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.