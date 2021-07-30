Verition Fund Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $320.50 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $322.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

