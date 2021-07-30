Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277,276 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.16 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

