Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $461.23 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.10 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

