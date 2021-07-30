Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

