Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.