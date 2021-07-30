VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.