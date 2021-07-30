Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERB. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

