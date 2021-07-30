Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

