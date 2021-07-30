Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $39,716,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $44.02. 31,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.09.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.