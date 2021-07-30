Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 68,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.08 million and a PE ratio of -63.64.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

