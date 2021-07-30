Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €140.65 ($165.47) and last traded at €141.35 ($166.29). Approximately 203,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €143.55 ($168.88).

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varta has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

