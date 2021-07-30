Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.46. 336,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,714. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $293.67 and a 52-week high of $406.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

