Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $411.79. 1,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $282.74 and a 1-year high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.