VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Decreased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

