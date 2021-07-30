Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE VLO opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

