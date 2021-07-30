Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66. 568,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,848,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

