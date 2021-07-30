V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

VFC stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

