Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.89. Uxin shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 59,431 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

